2023 Eddie Cochran print now available Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The 2023 Eddie Cochran print has been created as a part of the Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival.

Shown at the top of the print is 19-year-old Eddie. He was called “the Elvis of the West Coast.” He was made up to look like Elvis and was told to move like Elvis in “A Girl Can’t Help It,” a movie starring Jayne Mansfield. Also the words to “Little Angel,” one of Eddie’s recordings, is on the right.

Mayor Rich Murray is shown. The Albert Lea City Council approved an ordinance that renames a portion of James Avenue as Eddie Cochran Street. The Cochran family lived in the neighborhood on Charles Street, which was located where the city pool now sits. The mayor made the proclamation in June 2022.

Also seen are Roy Rogers and Dale Evans giving the Hotel Albert menu a look. Rogers and his crew of cowboys and cowgirls stopped in Albert Lea for lunch. He said he and his crew were on a 10,000-milie trip that will take them to every big city in the Midwest. The troop traveled by a chartered bus. However, Trigger had it a little better — he was traveling in a special van. They stopped long enough to sign autographs and to talk to some of the city’s small fry in 1950.

To the left are Junior and Wanda Dorman representing Hanson Tire in business for 45 years.

Also is a picture of Kelly Callahan, who graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1972. He was a lawyer for 22 years and then became county recorder for 22 years.

Seen, too, is Skinner’s Department Store, once the largest store in the area with a bridal registry as well as selling almost anything a family might need. Now it iis the location of Brick Furniture.

Also remembered is Harold’s Bar and Restaurant — in business for 63 years.

Four cars representing the car show appear. One is a 1934 Chevy Outlaw owned by Patti Nesse. Another is a 1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Gary Rasmussen. A ’67 Mustang Fastback owned by Ryan Hinz is also seen, along with a 1954 Mercury owned by Dave Karge.

Some of the prints are hand-painted and some are in black and white. The prints can be seen at Adams Originals. The artist is Eloise Adams.

The original print is donated to the Freeborn County Historical Museum and can be seen there.