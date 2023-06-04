4 injured in crash in Faribault County Published 12:53 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

An Albert Lea woman was one of four people injured Wednesday evening when two cars collided in Faribault County.

Sharol Diane Vincent, 76, of Albert Lea was taken to United Hospital District in Blue Earth from one car. In a second vehicle, Makayla Anne Hernandez, 20, of Blue Earth; Heather Anne Hernandez, 51, of Winnebago; and Jaryd Michael Johnson, 23, of Blue Earth were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicated all of the injuries were not life-threatening.

The report indicated Vincent was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on Interstate 90 and Hernandez was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango north on U.S. Highway 169 in Blue Earth when the vehicles crashed at the intersection at 5:48 p.m.

All but Johnson were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Blue Earth fire and police departments, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and United Hospital District Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.