4 injured in crash on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea Published 6:17 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Four people were injured Sunday afternoon after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated a 2008 Infiniti QX56, driven by Kathryn Roberta Pfister, 53, of Tucson, Arizona, was northbound on I-35 at mile marker 12 when it collided at 1:10 p.m. with a 2017 Toyota RAV4, driven by Cara Lee Czarneckimuta, 53, of Ankeny, Iowa, traveling southbound.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Czarneckimuta and her passenger, Phyllis Ann Czarnecki, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, were both injured, along with Pfister and her passenger, Carolyn Rose Pfister, 74, of Tucson, Arizona.

The report stated all were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. All injuries were listed as not life-threatening.

According to the report, all but Carolyn Pfister were listed as wearing their seat belt. Alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.