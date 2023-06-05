5 things to do this week: Eddie Cochran weekend, Fountain Lake 5, pet blessing and more Published 2:45 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

1

Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival

The 2023 Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival is this weekend, starting with 1950s/’60s trivia Wednesday at 112 on Broadway. There will be a cruise-in Friday afternoon, a car show, food, music and a variety of activities throughout the weekend. For a complete list visit the Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival Facebook page.

2

Fountain Lake 5

The Albert Lea Family YMCA will host their Fountain Lake 5 to raise money for the Y’s scholarship fund at Brookside Education Center. Run, walk or sock hop around Fountain Lake. Register at ymcaal.org/registration or in-person at the YMCA. Cost is $40. Check in starts at 8:15 a.m., with the walk/run at 9 a.m.

3

Pet blessing

First Lutheran Church will host a pet blessing from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Park. Everyone is welcome. Pets must be on a leash and well-behaved. If bad weather is predicted, updates will be posted on the church website, www.flcal.org, two days before the event.

4

Minnesota’s Gangster Past

Put on your zoot suit and prepare for a wild ride with the state’s most notorious criminals as Chad Lewis will be showcasing the wild days of the state’s gangster past at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers at noon Thursday. See where John Dillinger has his shootout with authorities, where Baby Face Nelson hid out and the Barker-Karpis gang ransacked towns, bribed police and killed anyone in their way. Lewis has authored over 25 books on the weird and unusual. The event is free for teens and adults.

5

Barbecue fundraiser

The Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will host their fourth annual drive thru barbecue fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Smoked pulled pork, beans and salad will be served at the free will donation event, with funds used to support fire protection and ambulance coverage. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company is at 98 Eighth St. N. in Northwood.