5 things to do this week: Humane Society fundraiser, ‘Cinderella’ and more Published 1:54 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Drive In & Donate Fundraiser

The Humane Society of Freeborn County will have volunteers collecting donations on corners of Broadway and Clark Street and in the North Broadway parking lot from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. All donations will benefit animals in the shelter. There will be food trucks in the lot throughout the day, and all donations made from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (up to $1,000) will be matched by Home Solutions Midwest. Help them fill their buckets.

Cornhole tournament

Forever Berma’s is hosting a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday as part of Kiester Days, which run Friday through Sunday. Bring your own bags and partner for the round-robin tournament. Cost is $20 per team. Pre-register with Scoreholio prior to the event, or sign up starting at noon Saturday. Forever Berma’s is at 130 S. Main St. in Kiester. For a complete list of events happening at Kiester Days, visit here.

The Art of Poetry

Tim Brennan, a poet from Austin, will be at the Albert Lea Art Center from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday to talk about how to write and read poetry during his presentation, “The Art of Poetry with Tim J. Brennan.” Brennan’s work can be found in KAXE public radio, Volume One, Barstow & Grand and Austin Remembers, among others. His one-act plays have also played across both the country and world, including in Milwaukee, Taos, New Mexico and England, among other locations. The event is free and open to the public. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway.

‘Cinderella’

The classic story “Cinderella” continues its run at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance are on display from the original television production in 1957 with Julie Andrews. The story also features songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The show runs Wednesday to Sunday. Except for the Sunday matinee show at 2 p.m., all times are at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per adult, $10 per student. Tickets can be purchased at actonbroadway.com, calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during business hours or 1-877-730-3144.

Sunday Funday matinee

Ian Hilmer and James Bracken return to the Sunday Funday Matinee show at Bend in the Road from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hilmer and Bracken entertain with a variety of original songs as well as covers. No cover necessary. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.