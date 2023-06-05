5 things to do this week: Music, magic, market and more Published 2:53 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

1

Flea Market

The Midwest Crossroads Market will host an Independence Day Weekend Flea Market at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m. Friday and continuing through 4 p.m. Sunday. This will be the biggest, longest-running flea market in the county. The fairgrounds are at 1105 Bridge Ave.

2

‘A Little Night Music

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host “A Little Night Music with the Pumper, the Pedler & the Politician” at 7 p.m. Friday. Bring a chair or blanket to this night of live and local music. The Pumper, the Pedler & the Politician consists of three friends who enjoy making music together and performing easy-listening rock ’n’ roll from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The event is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. The museum and village are at 1031 Bridge Ave.

3

Magic show

Jim Jayes will perform magic, puppet and comedy shows at both 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday at the Albert Lea Public Library. The shows are free to attend. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

4

TESTIFY

The traveling TESTIFY exhibit opens Wednesday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. More than an exploration of history, the exhibit is an invitation to share stores, learn and to seek healing, understanding and connection. TESTIFY features work depicting the brutality and oppression of slavery and Jim Crow America and is from the Diane and Alan Page Collection, a selection of art and artifacts that paint a portrait of race relations and representation in the 19th through 21st centuries. Cost is free. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

5

Good Morning Bedlam

Good Morning Bedlam will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday during the Thursdays on Fountain series. Bring a lawn chair, sunscreen and be ready for a fun evening of music. The concert is at the Fountain Lake Park gazebo.