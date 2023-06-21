Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Alexandria Technical & Community College

A local student graduated from Alexandria Technical & Community College on May 10.

Albert Lea

Garrett Everett

Bethel University

Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Albert Lea

Abigail Chalmers

Michael Savekoul

Buena Vista University

Buena Vista University congratulates more than 550 students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.

Albert Lea

Stephanie Redman

Alden

Faith Wedin

Lake Mills

Emily Rice

Central Lakes College

An area student was named to the Central Lakes College spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

Ellendale

Trevor Lenort

College of St. Scholastica

Area students were named to the College of St. Scholastica’s 2023 spring term Dean’s List. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above.

Albert Lea

Shannon Lastine

Glenville

Julie Allen

Iowa State University

Area students graduated from Iowa State University this spring.

Alden

Sydney Chicos

Emmons

Nathan Orban

Glenville

Halee Miller

Northwood

Molly Hunchis

Samual Kliment

Julia Quisley

Local students were also named to the Iowa State University spring 2023 term Dean’s List.

Albert Lea

Ashler Benda

Nathan Buchanan

Cole Indrelie

Leon Kong

Desere McCargar

Elizabeth Wasmoen

Alden

Sydney Chicos

Freeborn

Kristen Hubbard

Lake Mills

Caleb Bacon

Brooke Bergo

Drew Greenwood

Katelyn Groe

Makenna Hanson

Sarah Peterson

Northwood

Emma Davidson

Kennedy Eskildsen

Hayden Moore