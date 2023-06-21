Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Alexandria Technical & Community College
A local student graduated from Alexandria Technical & Community College on May 10.
Albert Lea
Garrett Everett
Bethel University
Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea
Abigail Chalmers
Michael Savekoul
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University congratulates more than 550 students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.
Albert Lea
Stephanie Redman
Alden
Faith Wedin
Lake Mills
Emily Rice
Central Lakes College
An area student was named to the Central Lakes College spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Ellendale
Trevor Lenort
College of St. Scholastica
Area students were named to the College of St. Scholastica’s 2023 spring term Dean’s List. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above.
Albert Lea
Shannon Lastine
Glenville
Julie Allen
Iowa State University
Area students graduated from Iowa State University this spring.
Alden
Sydney Chicos
Emmons
Nathan Orban
Glenville
Halee Miller
Northwood
Molly Hunchis
Samual Kliment
Julia Quisley
Local students were also named to the Iowa State University spring 2023 term Dean’s List.
Albert Lea
Ashler Benda
Nathan Buchanan
Cole Indrelie
Leon Kong
Desere McCargar
Elizabeth Wasmoen
Alden
Sydney Chicos
Freeborn
Kristen Hubbard
Lake Mills
Caleb Bacon
Brooke Bergo
Drew Greenwood
Katelyn Groe
Makenna Hanson
Sarah Peterson
Northwood
Emma Davidson
Kennedy Eskildsen
Hayden Moore