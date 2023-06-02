A-C girls’ golf in 2nd place as a team after first day of section tournament Published 3:54 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Alden-Conger Knights participated in the girls 2A Section Tournament at the North Links Golf Course in North Mankato. The Knights started teeing off at 10 a.m. after some early morning showers, which eventually turned into a muggy day as the temperatures got into the mid-80s.

Emma Kleinschrodt finished fifth, Ella Riebe placed 10th, Kayla Halvorsen placed 21st, Ava Morrison placed 28th, Aubrielle Jacobs placed 32nd and Emelia Jacobs placed 35th individually after the first day of the sectional tournament.

Kleinschrodt and Riebe both played solid rounds, which put them in contention for qualifying individually for the state golf tournament. Kayla Halvorsen improved by 29 strokes and Ava Morrison improved by 17 strokes from their previous outing at North Links on May 8.

After the first day of team play of the sectional tournament, Sleepy Eye United led with 411, Alden-Conger 496, New Ulm Cathedral 502, Madelia 504, United South Central 511, and Cedar Mountain with 537. With a second-place finish the lady Knights qualified for the second round of the sectional tournament, which will take place on Monday at North Links Golf Course.

Alden-Conger Knights scores

Emma Kleinschrodt: 107

Ella Riebe: 110

Kayla Halvorsen: 136

Ava Morrison: 143

Aubrielle Jacobs: 149

Emelia Jacobs: 159