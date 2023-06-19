Air quality alert issued for most of Tuesday through Thursday Published 4:36 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for ozone pollution that will be in effect from Tuesday through Thursday.

The weather agency said the alert goes in effect at noon Tuesday and continues through 9 p.m. Thursday.

The air quality index is expected to reach the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, category.

Sensitive groups include people with lung disease, including asthma, heart disease, children, other adults and people who are active outdoors.

It stated ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on all three days, and sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone.

The pollutants will be transported by southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest in the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant and temperatures are highest.

People in the sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.