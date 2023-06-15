Air quality alert remains in effect through Friday morning Published 7:09 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

An air quality alert remains in effect through Friday morning as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to settle across central Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, the air quality index is expected to reach the red or unhealthy category.

Some members of the general public may experience health effects, along with sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults.

The Weather Service stated smoke will gradually dissipate across the area Thursday, but may be slower to clear in the Minnesota and Mississippi River valleys.

People should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.