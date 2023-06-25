Albert Lea clay target team places 18th at state tournament Published 7:17 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Albert Lea clay target team placed 18th in the Minnesota State High School League tournament Friday.

For individual shoot, Kate Kuiters took 22nd in the female division with a score of 92.

For males, Henry Kuiters tied for 30th with a score of 97, Cody Laskowske and Tanner Green tied for 38th, both with a score of 96, and Jack Stevens tied for 93rd with a score of 89, according to the team’s Facebook page.

Email newsletter signup

Cody Laskowske shot a perfect 100 straight during the team shoot, and Green and Stevens shot a 50 straight.