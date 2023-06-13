Albert Lea Community Theatre to bring magic to stage in ‘Cinderella’ Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Cast of 28 to present popular children’s story

A ball is coming to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, specifically the King and Queen’s ball when Gordy Handeland brings “Cinderella” to the stage.

Handeland himself said he’s watched four different “Cinderella” movies, and this one was closest to the 1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella, Stuart Damon as the prince and Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother.

And Handeland, who had never directed any type of “Cinderella” show before, was happy to lead.

To be clear, this was not his first time directing, nor was it his first time leading a musical. Handeland’s previous work includes “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” “Annie” and “Beauty and the Beast,” among others.

Directing a musical was also different than directing a play, and besides the more frequent singing and dancing, musicals usually required more sets. “Cinderella” will feature both an outdoor and indoor court, the indoor castle, the ballroom and Cinderella’s house.

Casts also tend to be larger, and with 28 cast members this show is no different.

Auditions were held the third week of April, with rehearsals starting the week after. Recent Albert Lea High School graduate Ava Cunningham plays the title role of Cinderella.

Rachel Cole is Buela, the mother of Portia and Joy. She is also known as the evil stepmother to Cinderella.

“She takes pride in her daughters and she’s trying to push them to marry the prince, and also push her own status in the world,” she said.

Playing the stepmother was a familiar role.

“That’s all I’ve ever played, the harlot, the villain or the mother,” she said.

Cole has been involved in theater since she was 7, when she started doing work with her father as a way to connect.

Stuart Ness plays the herald.

“The announcer of all things in the play,” he said. “I get to tell everybody there’s a ball and give the proclamations, then go find the girl that fits the shoe.”

According to Ness, the herald will be in the show at different times throughout the play.

Ness has been on stage since he was a child in different choruses. He has also worked with ACT before and was part of the Minnesota Festival Theatre.

Lynn Rothmeier plays both a horse and townsperson, where she’ll sing and dance during the ballroom scene.

Performing is something she started after her daughter, Ellery, was in last year’s musical. And when Ellery was cast into “Cinderella,” she encouraged her mother to try it.

The mother hopes that besides the whimsy and romance, people will be able to see the comedy.

“I would encourage anybody who has even remotely thought about it to try it because it’s not as scary as you think,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly.”

Eileen Ness is the music director for the show, a familiar — if not recent — role.

“I enjoy taking the music and the singers, many of whom maybe have not sung much before, and trying to bring the best out in them,” she said.

The three-act show runs Thursday to Sunday and June 21-25, with runtime (including intermissions) estimated around two hours. Except for the Sunday matinee shows at 2 p.m., all times are at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per adult and $10 per student. Tickets can be purchased by visiting actonbroadway.com, calling the box office at 507-377-4371 during business hours or calling 1-877-730-3144.

“It’s just a feel-good story,” Handeland said. “You don’t have to come and think and [wonder], ‘Oh, it’s going to happen next, what’s going to happen next.’

“Just sit back and relax.”

Cast

Cinderella: Ava Cunningham

Prince: Angel Hernandez

Godmother: Lisa Sturtz

King: Steve Stoneking

Queen: Evie Cunningham

Stepmother: Rachel Cole

Portia: Risha Lilienthal

Joy: Selah Griffith

Herald: Stuart Ness

Chef: Jon Cochran

Steward: Michelle Supalla

Footman: Aydon Allen

Coachman: Jackson Bighley

Minister: Brian Mattson

Page: Eli Cunningham

Townspeople: Ciera Allen, Haddie Colby, Christy Fuller, Maya Fuller, Aaron Garcia, Samuel Gustafson, Adele Helleksen, Autumn Kinnard, Heidi Kinnard, Elanor Martinez, Charlotte Poppel, Ellery Rothmeier, Lynn Rothmeier

Production staff:

Director: Gordy Handeland

Music director: Eileen Nelson Ness

Choreographer: Bridget Halvorson

Technical director/set designer: Mark Bartleson

Lighting designer: Dietrich Poppen

Stage managers: Arielle Miller, Kristi White

Production manager: Elizabeth Harty

Props, set dressing: Arielle Miller

Makeup: Phil Hanson, Heidi Stoltenberg

Lights and sound technician: Joe Allen

Costumes: Elizabeth Harty, Christy Fuller, Michelle Supalla, Erin Gustafson

Photography/videography: Kris Bartley, Jason Howland

Orchestra: Deborah Cooper, Eileen Nelson Ness, Bärli Nugent, Todd Petersen