Albert Lea golfer a finalist for Mr. Minnesota Golf Published 7:09 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Albert Lea High School boys’ golfer Drew Teeter on Thursday was named one of the eight finalists for Mr. Minnesota Golf, which recognizes the top male high school senior golfers in the state.

Other finalists include the following:

Josh Esterley, Chaska

Kagan Kollar, Maple Grove

Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview

Zach Rouleau, Farmington

Kyler Schwamb, Farmington

Max Wilson, Roseau

Joseph Wisocki, Willmar

The Mr. Minnesota Golf away will be given Sunday evening at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

Email newsletter signup

The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the outstanding male and female high school senior golfer based on their performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character, according to a press release. Finalists are chosen by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives.