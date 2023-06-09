Albert Lea golfer a finalist for Mr. Minnesota Golf

Published 7:09 am Friday, June 9, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Albert Lea's Drew Teeter performs in the section tournament last week. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

Albert Lea High School boys’ golfer Drew Teeter on Thursday was named one of the eight finalists for Mr. Minnesota Golf, which recognizes  the top male high school senior golfers in the state.

Other finalists include the following:

  • Josh Esterley, Chaska
  • Kagan Kollar, Maple Grove 
  • Joseph Rohlwing, Eastview
  • Zach Rouleau, Farmington
  • Kyler Schwamb, Farmington
  • Max Wilson, Roseau
  • Joseph Wisocki, Willmar

The Mr. Minnesota Golf away will be given Sunday evening at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the outstanding male and female high school senior golfer based on their performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character, according to a press release. Finalists are chosen by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives. 

