Albert Lea, USC clay target teams advance to state Published 9:28 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Albert Lea High School and United South Central High School teams will advance to the Minnesota State High School League State Clay Target Tournament on Friday.

The top 40 teams from the section tournaments advanced.

Albert Lea placed 10th with a score of 483, and United South Central placed 14th with 481.

The top score was Benson High School with 491.

Albert Lea and USC had previously advanced individuals who will compete at the tournament based on their season scores: From Albert Lea were Henry Kuiters, Cody Laskowske, Kate Kuiters, Jack Stevens and Tanner Green and from USC was Zale Bushlack.

Albert Lea will shoot at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Minneapolis Gun Club with individuals shooting at 1 p.m. There will be a send off to state at 2 p.m. Thursday. Check back for more information as it is available.

