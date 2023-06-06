Alice Petersen

Alice Joan Petersen, 85 passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the St. John Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, MN. A memorial service will be held at 11am Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea, with a visitation held one hour before the service. Pastor John Mitchem will be officiating.

Alice Joan Petersen was born on January 16th, 1938 in Freeman Township to Arlene (Nesset Petersen) Williamson and John Petersen. Alice grew up in Glenville, MN and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

Alice worked as a junior high school secretary for Southwest Junior High in Albert Lea for 45 years. Alice was always active playing volleyball and softball. She was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association of Minnesota, and traveled to many tournaments, later being inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame. She was an active member in Wa-Tan-Ye, the Lions Club, and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Albert Lea. In addition, Alice loved traveling, spending time at the lake, golfing, attending plays, watching Hallmark movies, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, socializing with friends and was proud to say she had attended (almost) every Statler Brothers concert.

Alice is survived by her brother Darrel (Sandy) Williamson; sister Ardis (Douglas) Kennedy; nephew Rodney (Rhonda) Williamson; nephew Danny Hancock; niece Julie (Melissa) Ingvaldson; niece Kathy (Jeff) Yunker; nephew Eric (Becki) Kennedy; niece Erin Shaw; and nephew Ethan (Katie) Kennedy, along with numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents John Petersen and Arlene Williamson; step-father Leonard Williamson; sister Jonalyne Escen, brother-in-law Robert Escen; nephew Darren Williamson; and friend Norma Robson.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mayo Hospice for the loving care they provided.