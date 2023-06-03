April Jeppson: Small daily habits determine who we are Published 8:45 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I can’t believe we made it to the weekend already. I was in awe in regards to how fast this week has gone by. I was thinking about how it wasn’t that long ago when my son was just a chubby-faced toddler, and soon he’ll be behind the wheel. I’ve heard people say that the older you get, the faster time goes and I was feeling it this week.

As I was reflecting on what happened during the past few days, I was reminded that I had Monday off from work. I smiled with a sense of relief that time wasn’t going as fast as I thought it was.

So although I stopped worrying if I was taking enough photographs of my children, my mind continued to wander about the passing of time.

During Thanksgiving break I was stressed. There were multiple contributing factors, and they all came to a peak right around that time. We were planning on spending a few days out of town with family, and I wasn’t sure if I should go. I was anxious about leaving all my responsibilities, even though I knew some time away would do me good. After some discussion, we all took the trip and everything turned out nicely.

It was on the drive back where I realized I would be walking right back into the stress I had left behind. I knew it was going to get worse before it ever got better. I knew that I needed to find a better way to handle everything that was going on around me.

I made a commitment to myself that I would workout three times a week for the next six months. I know physical activity is a good stress reliever. I know that on days I exercise, I tend to make better food choices. I knew that time was going to pass anyway. School would be out and I could be six months into a healthier lifestyle or not.

The choice was mine.

I reached out to a friend and asked them to help hold me accountable. I called another friend and let them know that this was my plan. I know myself well enough that

I took the necessary steps to be set up for success. I knew the motivation I had in that moment would soon leave me stranded and wondering why on earth I agreed to this plan.

Well I’m proud to say that the six months are over and I stuck with it. There were two weeks when I didn’t get all three workouts in, but I didn’t use that as an excuse to quit. I afforded myself grace and I kept on going. My life did not get less chaotic during this time; in fact, it’s probably gotten worse. However, by making these workouts a part of my routine, I now have a built-in healthy way to relieve stress.

It has me thinking about where I’d like to be in another six months. What small change could I make today that my future self would thank me for? There’s a book by

Jeff Olson called “The Slight Edge,” and in it he shares how it’s not one meal that makes us overweight just like it’s not one workout that makes us fit.

I have learned that it’s the small daily habits, compounded over time that create the people we are. How cool is that? Whether we want to admit it or not, we have a good amount of control over our future selves. I think it’s pretty neat that with some focus and conscious effort we can adjust our trajectory.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.