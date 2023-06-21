Birth announcement Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Ezekiel (Zeke) Wilhelm Donovan

Andrew and Rebecca Donovan of St. George, Kansas, announce the birth of a son, Ezekiel (Zeke) Wilhelm Donovan, on March 31, 2023.

Ezekiel weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Barbara Doebele Donovan of Hanover, Kansas, Tim Donovan of Hartland and Tim and Michael-Anne Cherry of Huron, Ohio.

Great-grandparents are the late Frank and Geneva Doebele of Hanover, Kansas, and the late Leo and Francis Donovan, of Hartland.