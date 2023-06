Blood drive collects 42 pints of blood Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The American Red Cross blood drive sponsored by Bridge Community Church on Thursday collected 42 pints of blood.

Kathy Legried of Albert Lea completed donating her fourth gallon of blood, Penny Jahnke of Albert Lea completed her eighth gallon and Jan Birkhofer of Albert Lea completed her 14th gallon.