PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.

The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.

Name: Bold Fortune

Customs LLC

File Number: 1395033800023

Minnesota Statutes,

Chapter: 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 06/08/2023

/s/Steve Simon

Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older,

hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME:

Bold Fortune Customs LLC

ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:

Name: Keith Bollinger

Address:

1001 Eastgate Road

Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

ARTICLE 3 – DURATION:

PERPETUAL

ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS:

Name: Keith Bollinger

Address: 1001 Eastgate Road Albert Lea MN 56007 USA

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman

MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES:

beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 14 and 17, 2023

BOLD FORTUNE CUSTOMS