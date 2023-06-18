BOLD FORTUNE CUSTOMS
Published 8:07 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Organization
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.
The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.
Name: Bold Fortune
Customs LLC
File Number: 1395033800023
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter: 322C
This certificate has been issued on: 06/08/2023
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older,
hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME:
Bold Fortune Customs LLC
ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:
Name: Keith Bollinger
Address:
1001 Eastgate Road
Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
ARTICLE 3 – DURATION:
PERPETUAL
ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS:
Name: Keith Bollinger
Address: 1001 Eastgate Road Albert Lea MN 56007 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL
NOTICES:
beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
Work Item 1395033800023
Original File Number 1395033800023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/08/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 14 and 17, 2023
