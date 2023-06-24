Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023
Mercy College of Health Sciences
A local student was named to the Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.
Northwood
Sarah Pederson
Minnesota State University Mankato
Area students graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato in the spring 2023 term.
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea
Olivia Amoussou Guenou
Suhai Boyer
Griffin Gonzalez
Ethan Green
Keith Grzybowski
Braden Heavner
Lauren Miller
Brody Nielsen
Monica Ocampo
Jeffrey Okland
Brooke Plantage
Courtney Poplow
Zane Sadauskis
Emily Taylor
Ellendale
Natalia Galindo
Derrik Greeley
Emmons
Samantha Klukow
Geneva
Natalie Aaseth
Glenville
Sara Allison
Morgan Jellinger
Hayward
Karina Dorin
New Richland
Maurya Johnson
Sandra Quezada-Mely
Northern State University
A local student has been named to the Northern State University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.
Hayward
Brooke Maier
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
A local student graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in April.
Albert Lea
Grace Chalmers
South Dakota State University
Local students were named to South Dakota State University’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Albert Lea
Caleb Banks
Emma Morrison
Lucas Morrison
Coy Stark
Alden
Kylie Korman
Ellendale
Jordan Horejsi
Glenville
Mackenzie Hanssen
Will Steene
Lake Mills
Madison Levine
Brianna Renneker
Southeast Technical College President’s List
A local student has been named to Southeast Tech’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To attain recognition, students must be a full-time, degree-seeking student and have a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Freeborn
Derek Miller
St. Norbert College
A local student graduated from St. Norbert College on May 16.
New Richland
Hailey Westrum
University of Iowa
A local student graduated from the University of Iowa in May.
Albert Lea
Zach Glazier
University of Minnesota Crookston
A local student was named to the 2023 spring term Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
New Richland
Jaade King
University of Minnesota Duluth
Local students were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term.
Emmons
Carrie Warmka
Glenville
Jaxon Heilman
University of Minnesota Rochester
Local students have been named to the University of Minnesota Rochester’s 2023 spring term Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F.
Albert Lea
Htee Shee
Clarks Grove
Bailey Vinge
Hayward
Thomas Martinez
University of Sioux Falls
A local student graduated from the University of Sioux Falls on May 21.
Albert Lea
Chloe Aysta
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s 2023 spring term Dean’s List. Students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester and achieve at a high level academically to be recognized by the dean.
Ellendale
Kendall Johnson
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
An area student was named to the spring honors list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Albert Lea
Angeline Holtzman