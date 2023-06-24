Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Mercy College of Health Sciences

A local student was named to the Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

Northwood

Sarah Pederson

Minnesota State University Mankato

Area students graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato in the spring 2023 term.

Albert Lea

Olivia Amoussou Guenou

Suhai Boyer

Griffin Gonzalez

Ethan Green

Keith Grzybowski

Braden Heavner

Lauren Miller

Brody Nielsen

Monica Ocampo

Jeffrey Okland

Brooke Plantage

Courtney Poplow

Zane Sadauskis

Emily Taylor

Ellendale

Natalia Galindo

Derrik Greeley

Emmons

Samantha Klukow

Geneva

Natalie Aaseth

Glenville

Sara Allison

Morgan Jellinger

Hayward

Karina Dorin

New Richland

Maurya Johnson

Sandra Quezada-Mely

Northern State University

A local student has been named to the Northern State University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.

Hayward

Brooke Maier

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

A local student graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in April.

Albert Lea

Grace Chalmers

South Dakota State University

Local students were named to South Dakota State University’s spring 2023 Dean’s List. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Albert Lea

Caleb Banks

Emma Morrison

Lucas Morrison

Coy Stark

Alden

Kylie Korman

Ellendale

Jordan Horejsi

Glenville

Mackenzie Hanssen

Will Steene

Lake Mills

Madison Levine

Brianna Renneker

Southeast Technical College President’s List

A local student has been named to Southeast Tech’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To attain recognition, students must be a full-time, degree-seeking student and have a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Freeborn

Derek Miller

St. Norbert College

A local student graduated from St. Norbert College on May 16.

New Richland

Hailey Westrum

University of Iowa

A local student graduated from the University of Iowa in May.

Albert Lea

Zach Glazier

University of Minnesota Crookston

A local student was named to the 2023 spring term Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

New Richland

Jaade King

University of Minnesota Duluth

Local students were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term.

Emmons

Carrie Warmka

Glenville

Jaxon Heilman

University of Minnesota Rochester

Local students have been named to the University of Minnesota Rochester’s 2023 spring term Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F.

Albert Lea

Htee Shee

Clarks Grove

Bailey Vinge

Hayward

Thomas Martinez

University of Sioux Falls

A local student graduated from the University of Sioux Falls on May 21.

Albert Lea

Chloe Aysta

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s 2023 spring term Dean’s List. Students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester and achieve at a high level academically to be recognized by the dean.

Ellendale

Kendall Johnson

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

An area student was named to the spring honors list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Albert Lea

Angeline Holtzman