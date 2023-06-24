Central Freeborn Lutheran hosting Heart Song concert, supper for the community to enjoy Published 9:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Abigail Chalmers

In January, a committee of women from the Central Freeborn Lutheran Church just outside of Albert Lea began planning a community outreach and church fellowship event. This weekend, their efforts come to fruition as the church plans to host a concert along with a supper and activities for people of all ages.

According to event co-chair Donna Peterson, the church’s women have been hard at work for months planning the event and will continue to have a heavy hand in its execution, assisting with creating and printing flyers to be sent out, the church set up, baking treats for the meal and serving food to attendees.

Peterson said she has been thrilled to see how many women stepped up to help, calling it “a way to keep everybody active” in the church and emphasizing the importance of coming together in fellowship.

Matt Griggs, pastor at the church, noted that the event is open to all people and how it will be a good way to enjoy the beautiful land that the church rests on.

“The important thing is having it open to the community,” he said. “For many it’s a great way to come out to the country and see the planting that’s going on. This is some of the best times of the year to see the country.”

Peterson echoed Griggs’ words, saying that the heart behind the event was to create an occasion with something for everyone to enjoy.

“We wanted it open for all ages, men and women and children,” she said.

Because of this goal, the committee was intentional in choosing the musical entertainment that would perform at the concert, ultimately selecting the band Heart Song.

Based in Granada, Heart Song is a combination of three generations of musicians and has been performing a variety of music, including gospel music, since 1976. They have played numerous venues, including the Minnesota State Fair, many town celebrations, opera houses, churches and more.

After the concert, attendees will be invited to stay for a light supper as well as join in on activities planned by the Sunday school teachers.

Griggs said that the event will take place “rain or shine” and that they hope to have an outdoor church service that morning, a practice the church began during the COVID-19 pandemic and stuck with. He is hopeful that the weather will cooperate and allow them to enjoy the outdoors but recognizes that the event is more than just spending time outside.

“While we love our beautiful building, this is more than just the building,” he said. “It’s the people and fellowship.”

The concert and festivities will take place on Sunday at Central Freeborn Lutheran Church, at 74427 245th St. in Albert Lea. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. with supper to follow at 5 p.m.. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.