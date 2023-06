March 8, 1953 – Dec. 13, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Charlotte (Chrs) Stieren, 69, Lake Lillian, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, in her Florida home from cardiac arrest.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Open Door Christian Church in Spicer, Minn.