Child reportedly hit by car and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday from the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a child who was reportedly hit by a car while on a bicycle in Clarks Grove earlier in the evening.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the crash occurred closer to 3:30 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy was riding his bike eastbound on Main Street East on the south side of the road and was nearing the Gopher Stop gas station. He had reportedly pulled his bike off to the side of the road and then started riding again, when wind pushed the boy and the bike into the lane of traffic.

Authorities state the driver of a Chrysler Town and Country van, Gertrude Stout, 80, reportedly slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting the boy, but ultimately the van struck the bike.

Stout and the occupants of the van helped the child back to his home in Clarks Grove, and the boy was later checked out at the hospital as a precautionary measure for minor injuries.

Outhouse reported on fire

An outhouse was reported on fire at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at 202 First Ave. SE in Clarks Grove.

Vehicle damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday at 721 Minnesota Ave. The driver’s side mirror was smashed and the passenger side had been keyed.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of possible theft by fraud at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday at 331 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Ray Ker, 33, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Frank Avenue.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday at 410 E. Fourth St.

Theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of electric boxes, a refrigerator, garage door, well fittings and other items by renters that moved out at 72015 315th St. in Hartland. A rock was also thrown through a window.