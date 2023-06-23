Community sends Albert Lea clay target team off to state Published 7:04 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

1 of 3

The Albert Lea High School clay target team was recognized Thursday as they were escorted out of town on their way to the Minnesota State High School League State Clay Target Tournament on Friday.

The top 40 teams from the section tournaments advanced.

In addition to competing as a team, five will compete at the tournament based on their season scores: Henry Kuiters, Cody Laskowske, Kate Kuiters, Jack Stevens and Tanner Green.