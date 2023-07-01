Court dispositions: Feb. 16-17, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 16

Mera Belle Harris, 26, 1004 3rd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 358 days, credit for seven days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $615. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 83 days. Concurrent with other case. Count 4: Traffic – failure to obey traffic control device. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – speeding 41/30. Dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Rebecca Lynn Newton, 47, 1311 Fairland Terrace, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $116.75. Fees $75.

Wyatt Gregory Reed, 20, 1328 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. 3/2/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 84 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. 8/24/22 offense. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor 911 interference. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 45 days, stay 45 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Sentence to service for 15 hours.

David Allen Villerreal, 40, 1034 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1; Financial transaction card fraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $52. Fees $130.

Melissa Mae Williams, 32, 234 E. North St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Offering forged check – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $760.06. Fees $130.

Nasir Bedri Ahmed, 36, 6815 N. Broadway Ave., Gladstone, MO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Kyle Brent Kuchenmeister, 45, 2010 Pinewood Rd. SE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 82/70. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Feb. 17

Erin Lynn Bennett, 38, 311 Lloyd Pl., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Count 2: Misdemeanor fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines at entrance to through highway. Dismissed.

Dallas James Lee, 33, 1600 Cheryl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possess schedule 1, 2, 3 or 4 – not small amount marijuana – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Rebecca Lynn Ray, 43, 1208 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary – victim two – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: First-degree criminal damage to property – victim four – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $507.93. Fees $205. Count 3: Criminal damage to property – victim one – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Concurrent with other case. Count 4: Criminal damage to property – victim three – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Concurrent with other case.

Terrance Dotson Richard, 43, 802 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree sale narcotic – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 179 days, credit for 179 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $130.

Billy Ray Singsaath, 35, 701 6th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 40 days, credit for 40 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 36, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 70/55. Fees $60.

Juan Ortega, 45, 23867 530th St., Pine Island. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 159 days, credit for 159 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed.

Michael Keane Marslow, 34, 2334 University Ave. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Receiving stolen property – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for ten days, credit for 10 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $12,877.27. Fees $130.