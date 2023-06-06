Court dispositions: Jan. 25-Feb. 3

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 25

Charnell Leigh Floate, 46, 404 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Caiden James Gullickson, 20, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380. Count 2: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage. Dismissed.

Carlos G. Reyez, 46, No address. Count 1: Giving Peace Officer false name. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 168 days, credit for 12 days served. Fees $180.

Leonard Francis Stepaniak, 69, 405 Main St., Clarissa. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Jan. 26

Tamara Jane Olson, 40, 328 Pine Ave., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $280.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 323 William St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 30 days served. Restitution $42.97. Fees $80.

Catherine Ann Carlson, 45, 146 2nd Ave. SE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed.
Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980.

Sandy Carmen Avila, 32, 9007 15th Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $220.

Teresa Rubio, 40, 647 E. 9th St., Sedalia, OA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – driver. Fees $200.

Angel Roman Ruiz, 19, 613 Otsego St., Storm Lake, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – driver. Fees $200.

Gary Curtis Walstrom, 76, 21173 810th Ave., Hayward. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jan. 27

Jesus Alberto Mendoza, 36, E1411 State Rd. 72, Elmwood, WI. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

James David Gudvangen, 60, 860 Jessie St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – fail to yield upon entering roadway. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance – driver. Fees $200.

Ronald Michael Moore, 27, 8601 Westown Pkwy., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Drugs – Fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed when conditions expired. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: User of controlled substance in possession of a firearm – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: User of controlled substance in possession of a firearm ammunition – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Carry/possess pistol without permit. Dismissed. Count 5: Uncased firearm – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $80.

Jan. 30

Christina Marie Jepson, 35, homeless. 9/17/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 30 days served. Indeterminate supervised probation. Fees $80. 9/30/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 10/18/22 offsens. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Mitchel Rex Willette, 64, 1715 Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Feb. 1

Brock James Barrientos, 21, 513 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 64 days, credit for 43 days served. Community work service for five hours. Fees $75.

Divad David John Belikka, 21, 1100 14th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $180. Count 3: Liquor – consumption under 21. Dismissed.

Davonta Demitrious Davon Fields, 25, 621 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $280. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Idalia Yasmin Figueroa, 50, 314 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Travis Joseph Jensen, 23, 1302 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 26 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155.

Christopher Ryan May, 37, 304 4th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Criminal sex conduct – third-degree force or coercion – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Criminal sex conduct – third-degree significant relationship – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 210 days, credit for four days served. Service as work release. Supervised probation for 15 years. Fees $180.

Nicole Marie Simmons, 42, 13540 Hwy. 52 SE, Chatfield. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $280.

Juanita Ellena Talamantes, 36, 31219 Hwy. 19 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Diversion program for one year.

Sa Lay Taw, 30, 110 2nd Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Rosado Joel Torres, 39, 726 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Feb. 2

Lee Lee, 25, 1034 Suburbar Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Attempted motor vehicle theft – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-

St. Cloud for 12 months and one day. Fees $130. Count 2: Tamper or enter motor vehicle without permission. Dismissed.

Benjamin Allan Schwemmier, 17, 71015 220th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Arynn Elizabeth Taxdahl, 25, 410 8th St., Goodhue. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 3

Eh Kaw Htoo, 31, 606 Sherwood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

