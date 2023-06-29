DIY: Summer cocktail party floral ice bucket Published 3:06 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

What you will need:

Four silicone ice cube trays (we are using two different sizes)

Scissors

Ice cubes

Fresh flowers that fit your color theme (we are using hot pink sweetheart roses) Mint leaves

Ice bucket

Wine or champagne bottles

Measuring cup

Bottled water

Directions

1. Gather all supplies and start by cutting your flowers at the top of the stem.

2. Carefully place flowers in two directions into ice cube trays. When facing both directions, it will make the ice cubes full.

3. Carefully pour water over the trays. Secure flowers and add mint leaves for color variation.

4. Place in freezer on a level shelf. Allow cubes to freeze for 4-6 hours. When you’re ready for your guests to arrive, fill ice bucket half way with regular ice cubes. Place your wine or champagne bottles into bucket.

5. Carefully run warm water over the bottom of ice cube trays and loosen floral cubes. Place decorative ice around wine bottles so that flowers are face up. You can garnish the bottom of bucket with leftover flowers. You can also use fruit, such as lemon slices or blueberries to add dimension and color to your theme.

Holly Miller and her husband, Clint, have owned B&B Cafe in Albert Lea for 18 1/2 years. Aside from the restaurant, she has a love of decorating that she said began when she worked for a flower shop in Tucson, Arizona, many years ago. She enjoys working on do-it-yourself projects.