Duplicate bridge results given

Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.

There were six winners Tuesday and five on Wednesday.

Tuesday winners

First place winners: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third/fourth tie: Paul Hanson and Barb Butler; Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday winners

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

