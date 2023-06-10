Duplicate bridge results given Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.

There were six winners Tuesday and five on Wednesday.

Tuesday winners

First place winners: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third/fourth tie: Paul Hanson and Barb Butler; Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday winners

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson