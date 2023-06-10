Duplicate bridge results given
Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.
There were six winners Tuesday and five on Wednesday.
Tuesday winners
First place winners: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Third/fourth tie: Paul Hanson and Barb Butler; Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Sixth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Wednesday winners
First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson