EASEMENT/PLAT 3

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON VACATION

OF EASEMENT SUBJECT

TO MN STAT §412.851

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023 at or after 7:00 p.m. at the Albert Lea City Council Chambers located at 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to consider the following:

Vacation of Easement for public roadway and street purposes in Auditors Plat No. 3 described as:

The east 40 feet of Lots 12 and 13, Block 37, Auditor’s Plat No. 3, in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune

June 10 and June 14, 2023

/s Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 10 and 14, 2023

