Elaine “Janie” Staloch, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 04, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Born on June 26, 1929, in Fairfax, Minnesota, she was the second of fifteen children born to the late William and Olive Peichel. She attended country school, St. Andrews Catholic Church School and the University of Minnesota, where she would later meet her beloved, Eddie Staloch.

Janie wed Eddie Staloch on August 25, 1947 and together the couple welcomed six children. Always a hardworking family, they farmed near Freeborn County. Janie and Eddie made education a priority in their home and were proud that their daughter and all five sons went to college and graduated. Following Eddie’s passing on November 01, 1998, Janie stayed active in her community. She spent time involved in church work and 4-H clubs. Some of her favorite memories and foods involved the Freeborn County Fair with all the exhibits and the smell and taste of her favorite food-mini donuts. Upon moving to Albert Lea, her kind spirit was expressed volunteering at Naeve Hospital, indulging her passion of reading by working at the public library, and sewing dozens of quilts for the missions. Coming from a large family and then later forming a large family of her own, it was evident that Janie’s life was her family. Upon her move to Good Samaritan’s, she made her presence known to residents and staff through her humor, feistiness and love of chocolates.

Left to cherish Janie’s legacy are her only daughter, Suzanne (Greg) Morrison of Fargo, ND; her five sons: Michael (Melanie) Staloch of Columbia, MO, Patrick (Rosanna) Staloch of Otsego, MN, Daniel (Melinda) Staloch of Bradenton, FL, Jack (Linda) Staloch of Minnetrista, MN, and Tom (Ronda) of Murfreesboro, TN; her nineteen grandchildren: Matt (Jana) Morrison, Sarah (Jeff) Brass, Megan (Zach) Bisek, Shannon (Najeeb) Hasan, Shawn Staloch, Mackenzie (Drew) Bennett, Mackoy Staloch, Peter (Kelli) Staloch, Tim (Trina) Staloch, Laura (Erik) Noll, Alison Staloch, Daniel II (Allison) Staloch, Mitchell (Whitney) Staloch, Cathy (Matt) Hass, Elizabeth (Kris) Reid, Melissa (Mark) Altenbach, Zeke (Kiah) Staloch, Alex Staloch, Sam Staloch; brothers: Phillip Piechel, Jerry Peichel, Gilbert (Charleen) Peichel, Ken (Lonnie) Peichel, Tim (Pat) Peichel; sisters: Annie (Tom) Dickmeyer, Peggy Moulton, Penny (Mike) Sonn; brothers and sisters-in law: Pete LaFrance, Pat Schindler, Grace Staloch; her twenty-six great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband, Eddie, Janie was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Julie Staloch; parents: William and Olive Peichel; brothers: Greg Peichel, Roger Peichel, Daniel Peichel; sisters: Rosemary Bissel and Adeline Dickmeyer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jan Peichel, Jack Beissel, and Wally Dickmeyer.

Services to be held at a later date.