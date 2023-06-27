Elton John tribute coming to Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Published 8:54 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

1 of 3

“Elton John One Night Only — The Greatest Hits” was released over 20 years ago after John recorded a live album at Madison Square Garden.

A similar event is happening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center when Garrett Steinberg and his band, Neon Live, perform “One Night Only Elton John Tribute.”

“It’ll be an Elton John tribute show featuring a full band, backup singers, guitars, all instrumentation,” said Steinberg, pianist and singer for the show. “We’re going to be playing all of Elton John’s greatest hits from the ’70s to now.”

The heart of the show — which will have an “overarching” catalog of songs — is about piano music, an instrument Steinberg gravitated towards. The show will feature costumes as well as John’s signature sunglasses.

During “Elton John One Night Only,” which included guest musicians, John played his all-time greatest hits, including “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Rocket Man” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

“That concert was cool to watch because he had all of his band and … just the whole setup of that concert, the stage, Madison Square Garden, the fact that he played all the greatest hits and a couple of minor hits, it just was a great concert,” he said, noting because the concert was recorded live, songs didn’t sound the same as they did during studio recordings.

After playing covers in bars and for corporate events, he decided to do a tribute show, which started in 2021.

John was an artist Steinberg gravitated toward, especially the intricacies of piano and song instrumentation.

“All of the melodies that come so naturally, the beautiful piano parts that he’s written,” he said, describing John’s appeal, noting John never wrote lyrics. Instead, it was Bernie Taupin who wrote most of the songs John put to music.

He also appreciated John’s flamboyance.

It’s his hope by doing this show he can bring John’s catalog of music to life with theater and music. He also wants people to leave feeling they had fun and experienced a great night for music.

Playing at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will also be a unique experience for him, as the Mankato artist has ties to Albert Lea.

“My mom grew up in Albert Lea and my grandpa Niles Shoff was the mayor of Albert Lea from 1959 to 1969,” he said.

Additionally, his uncle is Chris Shoff, 4th District commissioner.

His uncle also plays piano, while another uncle, Greg Shoff, has recorded music.

“The Elton John tribute show coming to Albert Lea is fun for me because I first started listening to piano music really in Albert Lea from my uncles playing piano at my grandparents’ house,” he said.

He also fondly remembered listening to piano and organ at First Lutheran Church.

“I was captivated by that,” he said, noting he now served as a church music director.

As a student at Mankato State University, Steinberg — who used to perform on cruise ships — has always loved listening to Elton John.

Stenberg said since starting the tribute, every venue they’ve performed has sold out.

This will be the band’s first public concert in Albert Lea. Tickets, $20 each, are available at actonbroadway.com/tickets, or by calling 1-877-730-3144 or the box office, 507-377-4371, during business hours.