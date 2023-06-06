Emily J Otto

Emily J (Busho) Otto fell into the arms of Jesus on a beautiful sunny morning, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 am. Her two children, their spouses and sister were by her side as she left this earth to become healed and whole again in Heaven. As she lived with ALS with grace and strength she knew Jesus was always by her side. Emily’s strong unfailing faith carried her and gave her much peace.

Emily was born and raised in the Ellendale area. After she and Larry were united in marriage they decided this was where they wanted to raise their family. She attended Mankato State and received her degree in speech pathology and later gained her Masters in Early Childhood Special Education. Most of her career was spent working with the countless children in the Ellendale-Geneva and later NRHEG school system. This career path was fitting as she had a great love for all children.

Emily is survived by her daughter, Bethany Boswell, her husband Curt, and daughters Kiyah and Hope. Her son, Josh, and his wife Kristin and their children Peyton, Kaydence, Kyah, and Kenley, sister, Pam (Busho) Poston and her husband John, along with her sister-in-law Mary (Waage) Busho, sister-in-law, Darlene and her husband Lyle Paulsen, brother-in-law, Paul and his wife, Joey and Sandra Glenn.

Nieces and nephews include Brad and Kori Busho, Bailey and Luke Landecker, David and Carrie Paulsen,Kent and Lorie Paulsen, Christopher and Jennifer Paulsen, Michael Glenn, Missy Otto, Jonika and Corky Nix. Emily had many more blessings in her great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 51 years, Larry, her parents, Robert and Virginia Busho, her brother, Vern Busho, granddaughter, Avery, brother-in-law Duane Wachholz, mother and father-in-law Lester and Arvilla Otto and brother-in-law, Dale Otto.

Emily attended United Methodist Church in Ellendale all of her life. Her faith was always strong and in the 1980’s her personal relationship with Jesus exploded. She and Larry devoted their lives to faith and witness, with that their marriage became unshakeable. Together they attended and later served at Via de Cristo gatherings, taught Sunday School and Confirmation. They were one of four couples to form Praise Him, a musical ministry group that traveled the five state area sharing God’s word.

Filling time after retirement Emily and Larry supported and attended their grandchildren’s many events from ballgames and gymnastics to band and choir concerts. They loved and savored every moment.

Emily’s treasured Bible verse after her ALS diagnosis…

Exodus 14:14

The Lord will fight for you; You need only to be still.

Emily’s Services

Visitation Saturday June 10, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Memorial Sunday June 11, 2023 11:00 am

United Methodist Church

200 6th Street North

Ellendale, Minnesota