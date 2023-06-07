EST/STENZEL, M.
Published 6:16 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
Case Type: Decree
of Decedent
Court File Number:
24-PR-23-806
In re the Estate
of Mary Ellen Stenzel,
Deceased
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent
of Property
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted.
It is ordered and notice is given that on July 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM a hearing will be held via Zoom at 411 South Broadway in Albert Lea MN 56007 to hear the petition. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT:
06/01/2023
ROSS L. LEUNING
Attorney for
Personal Representative:
Name: Beau A. Hartman, Atty ID #395408 Address: 137 S. Broadway Ave, Ste 2, Albert Lea, MN 56007
Email: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
Telephone: 507-200-0301
Albert Lea Tribune:
June 7 and 14, 2022
