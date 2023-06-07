EST/STENZEL, M. Published 6:16 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Case Type: Decree

of Decedent

Court File Number:

24-PR-23-806

In re the Estate

of Mary Ellen Stenzel,

Deceased

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent

of Property

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted.

It is ordered and notice is given that on July 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM a hearing will be held via Zoom at 411 South Broadway in Albert Lea MN 56007 to hear the petition. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT:

06/01/2023

ROSS L. LEUNING

Attorney for

Personal Representative:

Name: Beau A. Hartman, Atty ID #395408 Address: 137 S. Broadway Ave, Ste 2, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Email: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Telephone: 507-200-0301

Albert Lea Tribune:

June 7 and 14, 2022

EST/STENZEL, M.