Fast-moving storm leaves behind damage Published 7:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

A storm moving through the area brought with it heavy winds and rain Thursday evening that left behind damage in Albert Lea.

The curtain used by the contractors painting the new downtown water tower was torn into pieces, and a nearby transformer blew. No workers were injured.

Initial reports also indicated there was a tree that had fallen into a house on Minnie Maddern Street.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.