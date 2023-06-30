Fast-moving storm leaves behind damage
Published 7:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023
The curtain on the new water tower was destroyed during a storm Thursday evening off of Newton Avenue. During the storm, the nearby transformer also blew, leading to a power outage for a portion of the downtown. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The broken curtain sits at the base of the water tower Thursday afternoon after the storm. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Workers painting the new downtown water tower hang from the scaffolding as the wind begins to increase Thursday evening. Photo courtesy Mary Thompson
A storm moving through the area brought with it heavy winds and rain Thursday evening that left behind damage in Albert Lea.
The curtain used by the contractors painting the new downtown water tower was torn into pieces, and a nearby transformer blew. No workers were injured.
Initial reports also indicated there was a tree that had fallen into a house on Minnie Maddern Street.
