Fast-moving storm leaves behind damage

Published 7:32 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

A storm moving through the area brought with it heavy winds and rain Thursday evening that left behind damage in Albert Lea.

The curtain used by the contractors painting the new downtown water tower was torn into pieces, and a nearby transformer blew. No workers were injured.

Initial reports also indicated there was a tree that had fallen into a house on Minnie Maddern Street.

Email newsletter signup

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

More News

DIY: Summer cocktail party floral ice bucket

Shaving their hair to support one of their own

Firearms reported stolen and other reports

New Art Center exhibit brings ‘Grandpa’s Camera’ to life

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections