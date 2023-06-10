Freeborn County marriage licenses: April and May 2023 Published 8:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

April 2023

Nah Mu Nei and Eh Mue Lah, both of 352 Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Amanda Corinne Chruchward and Jon Dale Louks, both of 619 Minnesota Ave. in Albert Lea.

Erick Lozano-Godina and Carlie Ann Ubaldo, both of 712 W. Front St. in Albert Lea.

Steven Charles Matheny and Britani Marie Annalbe, both of 105 S. Quinn St. in Bricelyn.

Eh Say Htoo and Kyaw Kyaw Po, both of 360 Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Derrick Andrew Zieba and Rose Marie O’Reilly, 1010 Dunham St. in Albert Lea.

Jonathan Wyatt Ackland, of 12843 750th Ave. in Glenville, and Jacey Taylor Anderson, of 1609 Seath Drive in Albert Lea.

Kristopher Michael Pleiss and Kaylee Nichole Nash, both of 83282 180th St. in Glenville.

Roland Hans Iver Rolands and Stacie Anne Thisius, both of 104 First Ave. SE Box 55 in Clarks Grove.

May 2023

John Mayo Diaz Jr. and Stephanie Jade Stevens, both of 114 Charlotte Ave. in Albert Lea.

Faith Marian Miller, of 1012 Cato Drive in Albert Lea, and Lukas Ray Peterson, of 710 Glenview Drive in Albert Lea.

Joshua Brian Jordahl and Megan Jean Rasmusson, both of 22551 770th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Megan Martha Evers and Tyler Scott Wilson, both of 321 Memorial Drive SW in Blooming Prairie.

Tucker John Larsen and Amber Lynn Voshell, both of 1104 Marie Ave. in Albert Lea.

Khaing Oo and Cold Moon Malane, both of 2106 W. Main St. in Albert Lea.

Spencer Roy Wacholz and Abigail Marie Schaper, both of 197 Giles Place in Albert Lea.

Jackie Marie Jimenez and Richard Dale Howard, both of P.O. Box 91 in Hollandale.

Brent Allen Stegman, of 502 East Street N. in Wesley, Iowa, and Laura Marie Kuisle, of 1005 Swanhill Drive in Albert Lea.

Mu Taw and Min Aung, both of 1326 Frank Hall Drive in Albert Lea.

Doo Won Thein and Ehsannah Maung Paw, both of 1406 Foothills Blvd. in Albert Lea.

Hannah Eileen Runneberg and Cesar Herrera, both of 1945 Parkwild Drive in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Lester James David Mead and Katherine Elizabeth Hallman, both of 30700 560th Ave. in Cambridge, Iowa.

David Orrin Roisen and Deborah Jean Gens, both of 18119 750th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Michael Elmer Hansen, of 12174 840th Ave. in Glenville, and Michelle Denise Severtson, of 12047 870th Ave. in Glenville.

Yvonn Rodriguez and Noah Allan White, both of 14558 690th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Ryan James Hanson, of 68168 County Road 46 in Alden, and Krystal Kristine Viktora, of 86484 245th St. in Oakland.

Paris Savannah Flack and Derek Lyle Maxfield, both of 6088 Capitol Drive in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Douglas Cleo Nelson and Melissa Joan Ladlie, both of 536 Meadow Lane in Albert Lea.