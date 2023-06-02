Hole-in-one at Wedgewood Cove

Published 5:13 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Submitted

Jeff Swansen made a hole-in-one at Wedgewood Cove on hole No. 14 on May 18th. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Rayman, Jeff Swansen and Roger Peterson. Provided

