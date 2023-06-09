Hole-in-one at Wedgewood Cove

Published 5:12 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Submitted

Jerry Qualley made a hole-in-one on No. 14 at Wedgewood Cove at the end of May. Pictured, from left, are his group, Jim Huepenbecker, Milt Taylor, Qualley and Dave Schottler. Provided

