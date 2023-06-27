John Robert Knutson, 76, died Sunday, June 25th 2023, at his home after battling pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of passing.

John was born in Albert Lea to Luman and Louise Knutson. He attended Albert Lea High School of 1965, he also attended Mankato State College.

John and Kathryn shared 55 years of marriage together.

Email newsletter signup

John worked for Streater’s for 39 years as a cabinet maker and installer and then was in sales until he retired.

He was an avid outdoorsman.

John was a very honest, kind, straight forward man rough on the outside and soft in the inside. John had a big heart. Family was very important to John.

Surviving members of John’s family include his wife Kathryn; two daughters Julie Larson and Janice (Brad) Adams; two grandchildren Jacob (Natasha Moyer) and Hunter Adams; three great grandchildren Haven, Huntleigh and Hadleigh Larson; plus many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Luman and Louise Knutson; mother in law Valorus Hoiseth; brother Richard Knutson; and many uncles, aunt’s and cousins.

A celebration of John’s life will be at 11 am Friday, June 30th, at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

His family invites friends and other family members to join them in remembering John and celebrating his life.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Society at pancreatic.cancer.org. The family extends a hug and thank you to the Cancer Center and Hospice staff at the Albert Lea Medical Center. Online condolences can be left at bayviewfuneral.com.