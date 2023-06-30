JORGENSON HEARING Published 11:25 am Friday, June 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 10th, 2023, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider a variance request by Tyler Jorgenson for a deviation from the Code of Ordinance to allow for the siting of a new accessory structure in the required property line setbacks within the “R1 Rural Residence District”, on the following described property, owned by Tyler and Kristin Jorgenson;

Parcel ID 07.007.0200

20776 794th Avenue Albert Lea, MN 56007

Section 7 of Hayward

Township

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; (1) attend the scheduled hearing in-person or (2) submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Board of Adjustments by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

2020 Pioneer Trail Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

