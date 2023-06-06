Kenneth George Ulman, age 91, formerly of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on 5/21/23. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara. Survived and loved by his children Kirk, Jay, Jill, Jeff, Jon, his 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Ken was born in Mankato, MN on August 21, 1931. He graduated from Mankato High School and Mankato State University. He was also in the Army reserve. He married Barbara Evjen on June 11, 1955. Ken taught and coached at Truman, MN and Albert Lea, MN. Ken called them like he saw them, stern but very fair and his students and players really respected that, ever more so today.

Ken and Barb spent many winters in Sun City, AZ playing cards and golfing with friends. But they always remained faithful Minnesota sports fans! Ken was the Albert Lea High School boys’ golf coach from 1963 to 1991. He led the Tigers to a state golf championship in 1982 and won Big Nine conference titles in 1979 and 1981.

Email newsletter signup

As many of you know, Ken (Dad) had game himself, he won the prestigious Albert Lea Shortstop Golf Tournament, Green Lea Club Championship and numerous Southern Minnesota top tiered golf events.

Dad will be remembered for being the gentle giant he was. Most hard working, caring and giving a man could be.

“Well, what a guy ought to do is”, is one of his most memorable lines he used quite often with our family and friends. He always had a better way to design a golf course by adding a pond or moving the tee box to a different area, lengthening a hole or whatever it took to make the course better in his eyes. He brought this up most every time we golfed with him.

He was also a very skilled carpenter who helped out countless friends and family through the years, what a legend he was.

A private service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on July 21. Memorials in Ken’s name can be sent to Conquering CHD (Congenital Heart Disease) at conqueringchd.org or 37 Kessel Ct. Ste. 205 Madison, WI 53711.