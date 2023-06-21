Kiester Days set for this weekend
Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
The Kiester Days 2023 festival is set to take place from Friday through Sunday and will feature a variety of entertainment, including a car show, parade, volleyball tournament and much more. The events schedule is as follows:
Friday
4:30 p.m.: Kiddie parade begins at Kiester City Park.
5-7 p.m.: Meal served at Kiester City Park.
5-7 p.m.: Car show on Center St. in front of KTCC.
7 p.m.: Singles cribbage tournament begins at Kiester Legion.
8 p.m.: Live music begins at Forever Bermas.
Saturday
LaBorinqua Puertorican and B-Lo Zero Snocones and Mini Donuts food trucks will be available.
9 a.m.: Co-ed volleyball tournament begins at Kiester City Park.
10 a.m.: Glen Fure Memorial horseshoe tournament begins at Kiester City Park.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Craft & vendor show at KTCC begins.
1-2 p.m.: The Penny Brothers performance at the Kee Theatre begins.
2:30 p.m.: Parade begins, raffle drawings to follow.
5-8 p.m.: Steak and hamburger fry begins at Legion.
8:30 p.m.: Street dance begins.
Sunday
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Legion Auxiliary lunch begins.
2 p.m.: Free will donation movie at the Kee Theatre begins: “The Music Man.”