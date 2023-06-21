Kiester Days set for this weekend Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Kiester Days 2023 festival is set to take place from Friday through Sunday and will feature a variety of entertainment, including a car show, parade, volleyball tournament and much more. The events schedule is as follows:

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Kiddie parade begins at Kiester City Park.

5-7 p.m.: Meal served at Kiester City Park.

5-7 p.m.: Car show on Center St. in front of KTCC.

7 p.m.: Singles cribbage tournament begins at Kiester Legion.

8 p.m.: Live music begins at Forever Bermas.

Saturday

LaBorinqua Puertorican and B-Lo Zero Snocones and Mini Donuts food trucks will be available.

9 a.m.: Co-ed volleyball tournament begins at Kiester City Park.

10 a.m.: Glen Fure Memorial horseshoe tournament begins at Kiester City Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Craft & vendor show at KTCC begins.

1-2 p.m.: The Penny Brothers performance at the Kee Theatre begins.

2:30 p.m.: Parade begins, raffle drawings to follow.

5-8 p.m.: Steak and hamburger fry begins at Legion.

8:30 p.m.: Street dance begins.

Sunday

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Legion Auxiliary lunch begins.

2 p.m.: Free will donation movie at the Kee Theatre begins: “The Music Man.”