Legion hosting unserviceable flags ceremony Published 2:23 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The Albert Lea American Legion will hold a ceremony for unserviceable flags at 2 p.m. Sunday in the North Broadway parking lot.

The purpose of the ceremony is to encourage proper respect for the United States flag and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.

All veterans and the public are welcome to attend.