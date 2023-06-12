Legion hosts ceremony to retire flags no longer fit to serve

Published 9:18 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Each year, Albert Lea’s American Legion Post 56 hosts a Disposal of Unserviceable Flag Ceremony close to Flag Day.

The ceremony this year was held on Sunday in the North Broadway parking lot.

During the ceremony, the flags that are no longer serviceable are presented to the Legion commander, who determines they should, in fact, be discarded. When it’s agreed upon that they’ve reached their current worn state due to proper service, a color guard presents the colors and a chaplain offers a prayer.

Ceremonial burning is considered to be the proper, dignified way of destroying U.S. flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation.

The Legion collects unserviceable flags throughout the year in a collection box to the south of its building on Broadway.

