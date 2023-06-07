Local law firm celebrating 100 years Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Albert Lea law firm Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd. is celebrating 100 years of representing the southern Minnesota region.

They have a proud history of representing both new and multi-generational clients and focus on individual goals, desires, needs and budgets to assist each client in navigating the complex legal system, according to a press release.

The public is invited to join Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd. as they celebrate their 100th anniversary on June 13. This centennial celebration will take place in the parking lot at 1811 Broadway Ave. SE (the Old Elks building), from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be numerous local food trucks. For each meal sold, the firm will make a contribution to the Albert Lea YMCA.