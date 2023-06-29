Man charged with criminal vehicular homicide in fatal New Richland crash Published 7:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

A North Carolina man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in Waseca County District Court tied to the crash that killed a New Richland man last week on Minnesota Highway 13 south of New Richland.

Darryn Turner Bullock, 35, of Dallas, North Carolina, appeared on the charge June 22, the day after the crash that killed Scott Bernard Bolduan, 58.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated a 2024 Volvo Tractor, driven by Bullock, was traveling northbound on Highway 13 south of State Highway 30 when the semi collided head-on with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Bolduan, on the southbound shoulder.

Court documents stated Bullock was transporting a 2024 Volvo truck chassis from an Albert Lea dealership to Lake Crystal.

A woman who was traveling northbound on Highway 13, the same direction as Bullock, told authorities that a few miles before the crash another semi had been tailgating her vehicle as she was traveling 63 mph, and a second semi attempted to pass her on the right in the turn lane.

About one mile prior to the crash, the second semi passed her vehicle and continued north at a fast rate of speed. Another vehicle also passed her.

She reportedly then saw that semi change lanes into the southbound lane, against traffic, continuing northbound in the attempt to pass the first semi traveling northbound. The second semi then struck the pickup in the southbound lane.

In an interview with a trooper, a taxi driver who stated he was a witness of the crash, said he had received a phone call from Bullock the night before the crash to request a ride to Mankato after he delivered the new semi-trailer.

The man followed Bullock on Interstate 90, where they were traveling between 70 to 75 mph. Once on Highway 13, Bullock was speeding and tailgating and attempted to pass someone on the right, he said, noting they were traveling about 70 mph. The man told troopers he saw Bullock start passing another semi in the southbound lane of Highway 13, and he could not see if there was oncoming traffic at that time. Both semis were side by side northbound when the crash happened.

A trooper interviewed Bullock from the emergency room at the Owatonna Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Bullock, who said he had been a truck driver for 10 or 11 years, told the trooper he thought he was going between 55 and 60 mph at the time of the crash and tried to pass a semi that was traveling slower in a passing zone. He said the other semi sped up when he was passing it.

He said there was a curve in the road and then he saw a pickup heading southbound, and both vehicles swerved to avoid the crash.

He also admitted he was on a video call on his tablet at the time of the crash.

Bullock was released from the hospital and later arrested at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. He said he was not trying to run and was unaware he was under arrest before he left the hospital.

In court last week, District Court Judge Jeremy Clinefelter set unconditional bail at $50,000 and conditional bail at $5,000.

Bullock posted non-cash bond on June 23 and signed a waiver of extradition.

He is next slated to appear in court on Aug. 29.