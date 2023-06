Celebration of Community, of Family, of Life

Come celebrate the lives of Margaret (Seuser Hanson) and Lyle Krumm of Kensett, Iowa, (1925-2023 and 1931-2023). Special Tribute for son Doyle Hanson of New Orleans, Louisiana, Graduate of St. Ansgar, Iowa, class of 1971, (1953-2020).

There will be a program on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Carpenter Community Center in Carpenter, Iowa, 1:00pm. Fellowship to Follow.