Matthew Morfitt

Matthew Wayne Morfitt, of Albert Lea, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the age of 42. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with Pastor Joy Knoppel officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Matthew was born to Wayne and Barbara (Abben) Morfitt on July 16, 1980, in Albert Lea. Raised alongside his siblings, Marc and Melanie, Matt was a 1999 graduate of Albert Lea High School and attended Central Lakes College where he received his associates degree. This led Matt to a 14-year career as a heavy equipment operator and surveyor in the Twin Cities. Particularly knowledgeable in his field, Matt took great pride in his job. With better than 20/20 eyesight, Matt had a bit of an advantage over the others he worked with. His ability to see clearly at distances farther than average, allowed him to be more accurate and expedient on his job.

In his younger years, Matthew was always out for fun. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings and many, many friends. From a young age, Matt would spend memorable winters in Arizona, hiking, horseback riding, swimming, and visiting the elaborate Christmas displays in the area. As he grew older, he became more involved in sports, competing in hockey and making the varsity football team. Matt’s love for sports followed him all his years as he admired the great Michael Jordan and all things “Minnesota”: the Vikings, the Twins, and the Wild topping his list. He found joy in cooking, often suggesting ingredients and cooking styles to those around him, and serving meals to his loved ones. However, Matt’s true passion came from spending time outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, especially in Northern Minnesota and Canada.

Greeting Matthew in his new home are his paternal grandparents, Derald and Bonnie Morfitt; and maternal grandparents, Lee and Betty Abben.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brooklyn; parents, Wayne and Barbara Morfitt; sister, Melanie (Todd) Tarnow; brother, Marc (Tabatha) Morfitt; nephews, Brandon, Max, and Harrison; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A fun loving, mellow, and all-around good guy, Matthew will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.