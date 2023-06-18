MEETING 6/27/23

Published 8:07 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE
The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Reid Olson
Board of Commissioners

Albert Lea Tribune:
June 17, 2023
