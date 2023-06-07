My Point of View: GOP remains committed to upholding values, liberties Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

My Point of View by Brad Kramer

The Freeborn County GOP and I would like to express our gratitude to local veterans’ organizations for their participation in the Memorial Day services at Graceland Cemetery. This solemn event serves as a reminder of our duty to honor fallen service members and strive for a nation that is deserving of their sacrifices. The Republican Party stands as a symbol of American values, liberty, and unwavering support for our veterans and law enforcement. It is disheartening, however, to witness the opposition’s failure to recognize the significance of these ideals.

Respecting individual liberties and boundaries: Pride celebrations in June prompt discussions about acceptance and inclusion. Many Republicans embrace a libertarian viewpoint (the political spectrum, not the political party), advocating for reduced government involvement and greater individual liberty. As long as individuals are consenting adults and their actions do not infringe upon the rights of others, Republicans generally embrace people with diverse lifestyles, even if we do not agree with their views.

Email newsletter signup

The right to personal approval and disapproval: Society should not dictate how individuals perceive themselves, nor should anyone mandate that society must approve of their behavior. Each person has the right to self-identity, but that does not mean other people are obligated to approve of your self-identity. It is natural for individuals to hold personal disapproval based on a variety of factors, such as personal experiences, religious beliefs, societal norms and more. While mutual respect should guide our interactions, disapproval should not be equated with intolerance. Target, Disney and Anheuser-Busch, among other brands, have lost tens of billions of dollars by misjudging how tired consumers are of having sexuality dumped on them with every transaction. As the Biden economy tanks and businesses start with their first layoffs, DEI positions are the first to get eliminated in large numbers. This is indicative that many more consumers and business leaders disagree with those stances and are voting with their checkbook or how they run their business.

Defining boundaries in legislation: Efforts to establish boundaries in relation to constitutional rights, such as the inclusion of trans-athletes in sports, cannot simply be dismissed as intolerance. Concerns arise when a biological male athlete transitions to female competition and achieves significant dominance, potentially undermining the achievements of female athletes who have worked tirelessly to build their sport. Similarly, in prison settings, the inclusion of biological males who identify as females can compromise the safety and well-being of female inmates. It is crucial to consider the rights and welfare of all individuals involved and find a balanced approach that respects everyone’s rights.

Protecting women’s safety and dignity: Instances of sexual assault and violation in spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms must be treated with utmost seriousness. Concerns raised by conservatives regarding these issues were often unjustly dismissed, yet real cases of assault and the discomfort experienced by many women in intimate settings cannot be ignored. Protecting the rights and well-being of women and girls is a matter of common sense and justice.

Promoting common sense and boundaries: Disagreeing with the use of taxpayer funds for pride celebrations, safeguarding children’s carefree lives without unnecessary gender influences and establishing boundaries to protect the rights and safety of all individuals is important. Parents have the rights to teach their children based on their values, and not have their children indoctrinated without their knowledge. This does not imply denying the rights of transgender individuals; rather, it is about finding a balance that respects the rights of all individuals involved.

Preserving freedom of speech and faith: When churches and organizations face the threat of prosecution for expressing viewpoints about actions that are deemed

wrong or sinful, it is evident that we have gone too far. Freedom of speech encompasses the right to express opinions, even those that others may disagree with. Freedom of religion means we do not have state-sponsored religion where the state can dictate what is taught or required to be practiced, whether that is a Christian faith, or a pagan or secular religion. While none of us are perfect, it is important to differentiate personal choices from public endorsement. Following the values, faith and traditions embraced by our families, communities and our conscience is one of our most cherished rights as a nation. The ability of religious leaders to teach and discuss matters of faith, conscience, sin and virtue, unencumbered by what government or culture finds to be acceptable is one of our most fundamental freedoms.

As members of the Freeborn County GOP, we remain committed to upholding American values, protecting individual liberties and advocating for responsible governance. By engaging in open and respectful dialogue, we can find common ground and build a society that respects boundaries, protects individual rights and ensures the well-being of all Americans.

Brad Kramer is a member of the Freeborn County GOP Party.