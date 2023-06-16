New food truck plaza taking shape on East Main Street Published 10:29 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The contractor completed the concrete work this week for the food truck plaza being built on East Main Street.

Next week city of Albert Lea crews will begin landscaping and planting trees.

When completed this summer, food trucks may park there for a fee and the public will be welcome to enjoy the space.

Email newsletter signup

Other projects are also progressing, as noted below.

Cedar Avenue resurfacing

The contractor removed the existing pavement this week, and is excavating and installing the sand subbase. Next week crews will begin installing the gravel base.

Blazing Star Trail

At the figure eight loop off Garfield Avenue, the landscaping subcontractor has begun restoring the shoulder areas and hopes to finish early next week. The only work remaining will be paint striping in the parking area.

Snyder Fields

The Albert Lea Parks Department has installed the new scoreboards and is working to restore the volleyball court. Future work includes new dugouts, backstops and fencing.